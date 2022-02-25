Voya Investment Management LLC Acquires 565 Shares of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,594 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Zumiez worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Zumiez by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,618,536 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $143,873,000 after acquiring an additional 23,343 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Zumiez by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,299,513 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $112,653,000 after acquiring an additional 62,344 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Zumiez by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,751,700 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $69,648,000 after acquiring an additional 498,529 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Zumiez by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 910,975 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $44,629,000 after acquiring an additional 83,942 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Zumiez by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 787,743 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,592,000 after acquiring an additional 33,827 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ZUMZ shares. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Zumiez in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Zumiez in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Zumiez from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.60.

In other news, Director Holmes Kalen sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $89,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 16.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ZUMZ opened at $43.95 on Friday. Zumiez Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.33 and a 12 month high of $55.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.78 and a 200-day moving average of $44.10.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.16. Zumiez had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $289.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. Zumiez’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zumiez Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

Zumiez, Inc engages in retailing of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. It offers hardgoods including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment under the brand names Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times brands. The company was founded by Thomas D.

