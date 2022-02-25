Voya Investment Management LLC Decreases Stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Voya Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 889 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AGIO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 3,306.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,648,000 after buying an additional 138,850 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 112.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 620,192 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,179,000 after purchasing an additional 328,821 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 49,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $1,125,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 40.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 539,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,731,000 after purchasing an additional 155,696 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGIO opened at $29.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.13. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.61 and a 52 week high of $62.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.48.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.05). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.41) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

