Voya Investment Management LLC Has $1.01 Million Stake in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Voya Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,939 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Perrigo by 2.9% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Perrigo by 7.5% in the third quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 4,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in shares of Perrigo by 126.3% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Perrigo by 8.1% in the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perrigo in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. 84.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Raymond James lowered their price target on Perrigo from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of NYSE:PRGO opened at $34.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.61 and its 200-day moving average is $41.25. Perrigo Company plc has a 52-week low of $34.53 and a 52-week high of $50.90. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.59 and a beta of 1.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -51.06%.

In related news, Director Rolf A. Classon bought 2,800 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.67 per share, for a total transaction of $99,876.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd W. Kingma bought 3,000 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.55 per share, with a total value of $112,650.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 49,955 shares of company stock valued at $1,818,392. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Perrigo Co Plc provides self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company was founded by Luther Perrigo in 1887 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

