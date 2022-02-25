Voya Investment Management LLC Has $1.02 Million Position in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW)

Voya Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 533 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kennedy-Wilson were worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,888,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,359,000 after buying an additional 221,512 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,347,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,243,000 after buying an additional 67,134 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,067,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,182,000 after buying an additional 1,028,250 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,747,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,730,000 after buying an additional 354,051 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,154,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,935,000 after buying an additional 35,171 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Kennedy-Wilson stock opened at $22.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.40 and a 52-week high of $24.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.13.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.15). Kennedy-Wilson had a return on equity of 45.77% and a net margin of 107.98%. The firm had revenue of $131.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership, operation, development, and investment in real estate properties. It operates through the Consolidated Portfolio and Co-investment Portfolio segments. The Consolidated Portfolio segment includes the investments that the company has made in real estate and real estate-related assets and consolidates on its balance sheet.

