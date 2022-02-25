Voya Investment Management LLC Has $1.06 Million Stake in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

Voya Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,053 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 268 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Gentherm were worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Gentherm in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Gentherm by 47.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Gentherm by 22.2% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,695 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Gentherm by 79.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,426 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Gentherm by 25.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,717 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Gentherm alerts:

THRM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Gentherm from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of Gentherm from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.67.

In related news, CEO Phillip Eyler sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.95, for a total value of $173,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of THRM stock opened at $82.20 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $88.72 and a 200-day moving average of $85.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Gentherm Incorporated has a 12-month low of $64.45 and a 12-month high of $99.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53 and a beta of 1.31.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $248.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.34 million. Gentherm had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Gentherm Incorporated will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

About Gentherm (Get Rating)

Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gentherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.