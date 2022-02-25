Voya Investment Management LLC Purchases 170 Shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,308 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Hamilton Lane were worth $1,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HLNE. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 124.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 203.0% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Hamilton Lane alerts:

HLNE stock opened at $77.72 on Friday. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $70.46 and a fifty-two week high of $116.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $90.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 0.91.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.33. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 62.83% and a net margin of 54.14%. The firm had revenue of $91.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.50%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $120.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Hamilton Lane from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Hamilton Lane in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $109.00 target price on the stock.

Hamilton Lane Profile (Get Rating)

Hamilton Lane, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private markets investment solutions. The firm works with clients to conceive, structure, build out, manage, and monitor portfolios of private markets funds and direct investments. It also offers the following solutions: customized separate accounts; specialized funds; advisory services; distribution management; and reporting, monitoring, data, and analytics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Lane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Lane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.