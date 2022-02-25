Vycor Medical (OTCMKTS:VYCO) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.11

Vycor Medical, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VYCO – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.11 and traded as low as $0.06. Vycor Medical shares last traded at $0.07, with a volume of 11,033 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.08 and a 200-day moving average of $0.11.

About Vycor Medical (OTCMKTS:VYCO)

Vycor Medical, Inc engages in the provision of innovative surgical and therapeutic solutions to the medical community. It operates through the Vycor Medical and NovaVision segments. The Vycor Medical segment focuses on devices for neurosurgery. The NovaVision segment offers neuro stimulation therapies and diagnostic devices for the treatment and screening of vision field loss.

