Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $18.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.73% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Wabash National Corporation is one of the leading manufacturers of semi trailers in North America. Established in 1985, the company specializes in the design and production of dry freight vans, refrigerated vans, flatbed trailers, drop deck trailers, and intermodal equipment. Its innovative core products are sold under the DuraPlate, ArcticLite, and Eagle brand names. The company operates two wholly owned subsidiaries: Transcraft Corporation, a manufacturer of flatbed and drop deck trailers; and Wabash National Trailer Centers, a retail distributor of new and used trailers and aftermarket parts throughout the U.S. and Canada. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Wabash National from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James cut their price target on Wabash National from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wabash National in a report on Friday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.67.

NYSE WNC opened at $16.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $797.07 million, a P/E ratio of 25.98 and a beta of 1.69. Wabash National has a fifty-two week low of $13.04 and a fifty-two week high of $21.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.05). Wabash National had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The company had revenue of $479.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Wabash National will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 4,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $87,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 10,178 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $203,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,222 shares of company stock worth $358,381. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WNC. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Wabash National by 3.0% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Wabash National by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 14,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Wabash National by 1.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 50,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Wabash National by 1.2% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 79,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Wabash National by 6.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. 99.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Wabash National

Wabash National Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and market of semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment manufactures van and platform trailers and other transportation related equipment to customers who purchase directly from the company or through independent dealers.

