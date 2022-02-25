Wall Street Games (WSG) Trading Down 16.3% Over Last Week

Wall Street Games (CURRENCY:WSG) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 25th. One Wall Street Games coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Wall Street Games has traded 16.3% lower against the dollar. Wall Street Games has a market cap of $4.99 million and $1.26 million worth of Wall Street Games was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002522 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001951 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.90 or 0.00045119 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,812.55 or 0.07088362 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,643.13 or 0.99911020 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.95 or 0.00045228 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003099 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.20 or 0.00048393 BTC.

Wall Street Games Coin Profile

Wall Street Games’ total supply is 969,784,779,736,925 coins and its circulating supply is 311,708,880,342,312 coins. Wall Street Games’ official Twitter account is @WSGToken

Wall Street Games Coin Trading

