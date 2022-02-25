Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) CEO Sells $1,308,444.24 in Stock

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.78, for a total value of $1,308,444.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

C Douglas Mcmillon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 27th, C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.07, for a total value of $1,330,675.56.

On Thursday, December 23rd, C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.31, for a total value of $1,352,421.48.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded up $1.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $136.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,331,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,410,161. The firm has a market cap of $378.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.28 and a 1 year high of $152.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $139.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.12.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 1.40%. The firm had revenue of $152.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.92%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WMT shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. MKM Partners raised Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $166.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Walmart from $186.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.09.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WMT. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,507,971,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Walmart by 54.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,529,531 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,049,467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,658,281 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Walmart by 393.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,153,219 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $450,752,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514,311 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,352,100 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,872,035,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the third quarter worth about $308,851,000. 30.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

