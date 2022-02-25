Watkin Jones (LON:WJG) Price Target Increased to GBX 325 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Watkin Jones (LON:WJG – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 300 ($4.08) to GBX 325 ($4.42) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Digital Look reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of LON:WJG opened at GBX 235.50 ($3.20) on Thursday. Watkin Jones has a 1 year low of GBX 198.60 ($2.70) and a 1 year high of GBX 282.09 ($3.84). The firm has a market capitalization of £603.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.41, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 257.25 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 246.39.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 27th will be paid a GBX 5.60 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This is an increase from Watkin Jones’s previous dividend of $2.60. This represents a dividend yield of 2.07%. Watkin Jones’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.61%.

In other Watkin Jones news, insider Sarah Sergeant bought 9,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 248 ($3.37) per share, for a total transaction of £24,676 ($33,559.09).

Watkin Jones Plc engages in the development and the management of properties for residential occupation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Student Accommodation, Build to Rent, Residential, and Accommodation Management segments. It is involved in the development of purpose-built student accommodation, build to rent accommodation, and traditional residential property; and management of student accommodation and build to rent property.

