Wave Life Sciences (WVE) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.47) per share for the quarter.
Shares of WVE stock opened at $2.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $158.85 million, a P/E ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.20. Wave Life Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $2.03 and a fifty-two week high of $11.09.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wave Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wave Life Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WVE. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Wave Life Sciences by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 776,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,439,000 after acquiring an additional 147,461 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Wave Life Sciences by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,894,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,086,000 after acquiring an additional 56,576 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Wave Life Sciences by 1,162.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 41,651 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Wave Life Sciences by 244.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 53,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 38,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Wave Life Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. 70.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wave Life Sciences Company Profile (Get Rating)
Wave Life Sciences Ltd. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of proprietary synthetic chemistry drug. It focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of nucleic acid-based therapeutics. The company was founded by Gregory L. Verdine and Takeshi Wada on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Singapore.

