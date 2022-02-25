Wave Life Sciences (WVE) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.47) per share for the quarter.

Shares of WVE stock opened at $2.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $158.85 million, a P/E ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.20. Wave Life Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $2.03 and a fifty-two week high of $11.09.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wave Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wave Life Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

In other Wave Life Sciences news, CEO Paul Bolno sold 33,150 shares of Wave Life Sciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total value of $76,908.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 63,080 shares of company stock valued at $146,152 in the last 90 days. 28.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WVE. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Wave Life Sciences by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 776,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,439,000 after acquiring an additional 147,461 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Wave Life Sciences by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,894,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,086,000 after acquiring an additional 56,576 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Wave Life Sciences by 1,162.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 41,651 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Wave Life Sciences by 244.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 53,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 38,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Wave Life Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. 70.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wave Life Sciences Company Profile

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of proprietary synthetic chemistry drug. It focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of nucleic acid-based therapeutics. The company was founded by Gregory L. Verdine and Takeshi Wada on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Singapore.

