WealthPLAN Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,500 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in Tesla during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Laffer Tengler Investments grew its position in Tesla by 5,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 51 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Tesla by 266.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Elon Musk sold 299,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,097.65, for a total transaction of $328,745,077.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $980.41, for a total value of $1,558,851.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,790,738 shares of company stock worth $1,770,791,772 over the last ninety days. 25.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $950.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,313.00 price objective (up from $1,010.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $950.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Tesla from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $262.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $935.68.

Shares of Tesla stock traded up $1.33 on Friday, hitting $802.10. 659,596 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,231,320. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $968.76 and its 200 day moving average is $918.36. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $539.49 and a 52-week high of $1,243.49. The stock has a market cap of $805.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.42, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.18. Tesla had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.25%. The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

