WealthPLAN Partners LLC Grows Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $11,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 262.9% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 18,111 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 542.9% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 369.6% in the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $206.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.68.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total transaction of $698,361.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 33,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total transaction of $5,938,739.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 39,601 shares of company stock valued at $6,987,383 over the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $170.02. The stock had a trading volume of 113,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,038,341. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $161.04 and a one year high of $202.26. The company has a market capitalization of $157.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.57.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 42.35% and a return on equity of 66.40%. Texas Instruments’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 55.69%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile (Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.