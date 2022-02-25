WealthPLAN Partners LLC Increases Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,411 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $5,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the third quarter worth approximately $727,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Intel by 2.8% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,511 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Intel by 11.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 751,807 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $42,206,000 after purchasing an additional 79,115 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 27.1% in the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 8,937 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Intel by 5.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,235,326 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,528,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,548 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Omar Ishrak bought 11,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,337.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $188,553.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.09. 1,101,361 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,330,223. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $191.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.63. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.63 and a 12-month high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.19. Intel had a net margin of 25.14% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The business had revenue of $19.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.04%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on INTC shares. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. UBS Group set a $53.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.10.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

