WealthPLAN Partners LLC Invests $19.59 Million in AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QPX)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QPX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 643,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,586,000. AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. WealthPLAN Partners LLC owned 0.16% of AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of QPX. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Ironwood Financial llc bought a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF by 68.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 8,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF by 85.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 10,539 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,061. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.10. AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $24.32 and a 52 week high of $31.23.

