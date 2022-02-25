WealthPLAN Partners LLC Sells 2,626 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,035 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,626 shares during the period. Target makes up 1.0% of WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $15,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TGT. Center For Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Target in the 3rd quarter worth about $305,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Target by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 128,564 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,412,000 after purchasing an additional 40,953 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in Target by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 13,562 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 5,078 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia grew its position in Target by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,694,201 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $387,582,000 after purchasing an additional 42,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its position in Target by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 9,518 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TGT. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $275.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $278.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Target from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.42.

In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 28,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.60, for a total value of $6,466,064.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.72, for a total transaction of $7,341,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TGT stock traded up $3.39 on Friday, hitting $194.94. 82,371 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,135,949. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.97. Target Co. has a one year low of $166.82 and a one year high of $268.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $236.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.49%.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

