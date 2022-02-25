WealthPLAN Partners LLC Trims Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,402 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,623 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $8,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Optimal Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Danaher by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,262 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,037,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 2,178 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 5,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 864 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hyman Charles D increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 6,626 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 82.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DHR. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Danaher from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Danaher from $344.00 to $302.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Danaher from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $333.40.

In other news, Director Elias A. Zerhouni sold 3,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.42, for a total transaction of $1,119,583.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 37,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.00, for a total transaction of $12,266,751.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 66,795 shares of company stock worth $20,813,293. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

DHR traded up $4.74 on Friday, hitting $276.30. 47,038 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,327,704. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $211.22 and a fifty-two week high of $333.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $292.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $306.50. The stock has a market cap of $197.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.76.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.15. Danaher had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 18.87%. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 9.74%.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

