Wealthsource Partners LLC Invests $600,000 in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,565 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 191.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 16,415 shares in the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 54.7% in the third quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 81.6% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 40.5% in the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 68.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $83.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $63.19 and a twelve month high of $94.34. The stock has a market cap of $36.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.81 and its 200 day moving average is $76.62.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.99. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 12.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.16) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is 124.32%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.73.

In other Phillips 66 news, VP Paula Ann Johnson sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $1,080,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 126,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total transaction of $11,173,761.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 150,969 shares of company stock worth $13,281,551 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

