Wealthsource Partners LLC Invests $647,000 in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Novartis by 4.3% during the third quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Novartis by 3.8% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in Novartis by 2.6% during the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management grew its position in Novartis by 0.3% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 40,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,300,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 9.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NVS opened at $85.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $191.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.58. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $79.34 and a 52-week high of $95.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.25 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.64% and a net margin of 19.17%. Novartis’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. Novartis’s payout ratio is currently 48.04%.

NVS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bryan, Garnier & Co reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective (down from $115.00) on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 85 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Societe Generale lowered their price objective on shares of Novartis from CHF 107 to CHF 105 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.75.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

