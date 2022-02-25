Wealthsource Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 635.2% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 82,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 71,272 shares during the last quarter. Alley Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 44,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,485,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 333,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,568,000 after buying an additional 6,266 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 19,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,268,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 765,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,571,000 after buying an additional 43,785 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, President Christopher John Perry sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.04, for a total transaction of $76,791.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Vijay Mayadas sold 25,208 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.00, for a total value of $4,386,192.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 56,174 shares of company stock worth $9,754,377. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $145.29 on Friday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $137.58 and a one year high of $185.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $161.06 and its 200 day moving average is $168.92. The stock has a market cap of $16.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.79 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 39.99% and a net margin of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.02%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BR shares. Raymond James raised their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

