Wealthsource Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Wealthsource Partners LLC trimmed its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 259 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 32.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 10.7% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 16.5% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the third quarter worth about $43,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:FTEC opened at $117.72 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 52-week low of $99.20 and a 52-week high of $138.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.38.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.