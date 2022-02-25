Wealthsource Partners LLC Sells 2,680 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Wealthsource Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,229 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,680 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Old North State Trust LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 91.1% in the 3rd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 472 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 575 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 2,145.2% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 696 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 173.8% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 783 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 845 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total value of $681,347.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.16, for a total transaction of $9,716,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 240,673 shares of company stock valued at $22,973,742 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ MU opened at $88.83 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.88. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $65.67 and a one year high of $98.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 24.86%. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.17%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Wedbush upgraded Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.17.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

