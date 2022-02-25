Wealthsource Partners LLC Takes $758,000 Position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 9,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $758,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 33,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,720,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $934,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 162,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,146,000 after acquiring an additional 44,785 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $21,960,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 20,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:EWY opened at $70.63 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.10 and a 200 day moving average of $79.27. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 1-year low of $68.60 and a 1-year high of $94.86.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

