Wealthsource Partners LLC Takes $905,000 Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $905,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 50,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.1% in the third quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 28,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at about $3,187,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.4% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 48,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,782 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $398.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $426.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $428.24. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $335.60 and a 52-week high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

