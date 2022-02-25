Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $484.79 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) will post sales of $484.79 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Webster Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $472.85 million and the highest is $494.00 million. Webster Financial posted sales of $300.52 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 61.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Webster Financial will report full year sales of $2.30 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.26 billion to $2.35 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.53 billion to $2.62 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Webster Financial.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.23. Webster Financial had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $316.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WBS. Raymond James raised shares of Webster Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler raised Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Webster Financial from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.71.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 31.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after acquiring an additional 13,181 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $370,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 394,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,055,000 after acquiring an additional 136,664 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Webster Financial by 19.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 253,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,510,000 after purchasing an additional 40,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Webster Financial by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,595,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,149,000 after acquiring an additional 690,843 shares during the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WBS opened at $56.58 on Tuesday. Webster Financial has a 1-year low of $45.60 and a 1-year high of $65.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.28%.

Webster Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Webster Financial Corp., is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Webster Financial (WBS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.