WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Bought by Centiva Capital LP

Centiva Capital LP boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 375.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,439 shares during the quarter. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $1,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Landaas & Co. WI ADV lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV now owns 15,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 16,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 4,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 2,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 3,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 72.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WEC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Scotiabank upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $104.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on WEC Energy Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $97.00 price target on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.22.

WEC stock opened at $88.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.55 and a 12-month high of $99.86. The stock has a market cap of $27.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $94.50 and its 200 day moving average is $92.85.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 16.35%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. WEC Energy Group’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.728 per share. This is a boost from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 69.95%.

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

