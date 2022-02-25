Wellington Management Group LLP Boosts Stock Holdings in The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL)

Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,256,660 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 897,537 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 4.61% of RealReal worth $56,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in RealReal by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RealReal during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of RealReal by 2,059.2% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,574 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in RealReal by 105.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new position in RealReal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $141,000. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RealReal alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:REAL opened at $7.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.01 and a 200 day moving average of $12.21. The company has a market cap of $730.79 million, a PE ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 2.54. The RealReal, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.81 and a 12-month high of $28.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $145.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.03 million. RealReal had a negative net margin of 58.19% and a negative return on equity of 132.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.57) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The RealReal, Inc. will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

REAL has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of RealReal from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of RealReal from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group downgraded RealReal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on RealReal from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on RealReal from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.88.

In other RealReal news, insider Arnon Katz sold 34,543 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.65, for a total transaction of $264,253.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 45,365 shares of RealReal stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total transaction of $685,918.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 176,315 shares of company stock worth $1,811,281. 27.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RealReal Company Profile (Get Rating)

The RealReal, Inc is an online luxury consignment site, which engages in the consignment of luxury goods across multiple categories, including women’s, men’s, kids, jewelry, watches, home and art. It sells pieces from designers such as Chanel, Christian Louboutin, Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Celine, Jimmy Choo, Burberry, and Valentino.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RealReal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RealReal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.