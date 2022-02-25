Wellington Management Group LLP Has $59.85 Million Stock Holdings in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 540,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,618 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 1.40% of Insperity worth $59,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Insperity by 4.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Insperity by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Insperity by 3.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Insperity by 109.6% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 52,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,730,000 after acquiring an additional 27,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 22.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 155,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,041,000 after acquiring an additional 28,469 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Insperity alerts:

NSP opened at $86.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.44. Insperity, Inc. has a one year low of $78.88 and a one year high of $129.32.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Insperity had a return on equity of 156.48% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NSP shares. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Insperity from $116.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Insperity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut Insperity from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.08.

Insperity Profile (Get Rating)

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.