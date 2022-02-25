Wellington Management Group LLP Has $62.59 Million Stock Position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) by 139.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,503,630 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,458,897 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 1.43% of H&R Block worth $62,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in H&R Block during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $283,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of H&R Block during the second quarter worth $11,259,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of H&R Block by 63.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,083,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,930,000 after acquiring an additional 811,238 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in H&R Block by 29.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,353,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,779,000 after acquiring an additional 304,590 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in H&R Block by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,939,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,816,000 after purchasing an additional 62,125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

HRB opened at $23.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.80. H&R Block, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.75 and a twelve month high of $26.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.35.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $158.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.30 million. H&R Block had a net margin of 22.84% and a negative return on equity of 665.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.09) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that H&R Block, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. H&R Block’s payout ratio is 24.05%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, H&R Block has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail; and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

