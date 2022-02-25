Wellington Management Group LLP Reduces Stock Holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Wellington Management Group LLP lowered its position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 904,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205,137 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 0.21% of Yum China worth $52,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in YUMC. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Yum China in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Yum China by 152.3% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in Yum China by 59.2% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Yum China by 27.6% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Yum China by 44.5% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. 78.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on YUMC. TheStreet cut shares of Yum China from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yum China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.18.

Shares of NYSE:YUMC opened at $50.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.10. The stock has a market cap of $21.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.78. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.91 and a fifty-two week high of $69.67.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.17%.

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

