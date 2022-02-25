Wellington Management Group LLP Takes $65.15 Million Position in Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO)

Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,137,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,147,000. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 1.07% of Cano Health at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cano Health by 398.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 4,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,329 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Cano Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Cano Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cano Health in the second quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Cano Health in the 2nd quarter worth $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.51% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CANO. Zacks Investment Research cut Cano Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Cano Health from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Cano Health from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cano Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

NYSE CANO opened at $5.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.11 and a 200 day moving average of $9.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Cano Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.80 and a twelve month high of $16.17.

In other Cano Health news, CEO Marlow Hernandez acquired 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.75 per share, for a total transaction of $109,375.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Cano Health, LLC owns and operates health care centers and pharmacies. It provides medical, dental, urgent care, an in-house laboratory, and specialty services. The company offers patient-centric programs, such as home visits, telehealth, transition of care, and high risk and complex care management.

