Wells Fargo & Company Trims PPL (NYSE:PPL) Target Price to $31.00

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of PPL from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. TheStreet raised shares of PPL from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PPL from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of PPL from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.90.

NYSE:PPL opened at $25.94 on Tuesday. PPL has a 52 week low of $25.55 and a 52 week high of $30.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.21 and a 200 day moving average of $29.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.17 and a beta of 0.76.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.10). PPL had a negative net margin of 21.26% and a positive return on equity of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that PPL will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is presently -97.08%.

In related news, COO Gregory N. Dudkin sold 5,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total transaction of $159,103.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 29,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total transaction of $875,389.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PPL. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in PPL during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in PPL by 74.6% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PPL during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in PPL during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PPL by 86.7% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. 63.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

