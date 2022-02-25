Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $88.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Welltower’s better-than-expected fourth-quarter results reflect seniors housing occupancy expansion. Shares of the company have outperformed the industry it belongs to in the past three months. Amid a rising healthcare spending and aging population, the company is well poised to benefit from a diversified portfolio in the healthcare real-estate industry. Recently, Welltower announced forging a long-term strategic partnership with Reuben Brothers in tandem with the latter’s acquisition of Avery Healthcare. A decent balance-sheet position supports its growth efforts. However, the dilutive impact on earnings in the near term from asset dispositions is concerning. Additionally, the recent trend in estimate revision of first-quarter 2022 funds from operations (FFO) per share does not indicate a favorable outlook for the company.”

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Welltower from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Barclays initiated coverage on Welltower in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Welltower in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Welltower from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Welltower from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Welltower currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $91.94.

Shares of WELL opened at $82.02 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $36.69 billion, a PE ratio of 78.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.21. Welltower has a 12-month low of $67.41 and a 12-month high of $89.80.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Welltower had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 2.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Welltower will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Welltower’s payout ratio is 234.62%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Welltower during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 148.3% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Welltower during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Welltower during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 55.8% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

