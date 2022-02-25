West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) CEO David D. Nelson Buys 417 Shares

West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA – Get Rating) CEO David D. Nelson bought 417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.58 per share, for a total transaction of $12,334.86. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

WTBA stock opened at $28.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.82. West Bancorporation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.68 and a 1-year high of $34.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $476.29 million, a PE ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.97.

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.04). West Bancorporation had a return on equity of 20.29% and a net margin of 42.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that West Bancorporation, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. This is a positive change from West Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. West Bancorporation’s payout ratio is presently 33.78%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in West Bancorporation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in West Bancorporation in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in West Bancorporation by 128.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in West Bancorporation by 157.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 2,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in West Bancorporation by 101,060.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 5,053 shares in the last quarter. 39.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised West Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

West Bancorp, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, West Bank. It offers personal banking, business banking, and investments and trust. The firm operates in the following markets: central Iowa, which is generally the greater Des Moines metropolitan area, eastern Iowa, which includes the area surrounding Iowa City and Coralville, and southern Minnesota, which includes the cities of Rochester, Owatonna, Mankato, and St.

