WH Smith PLC (LON:SMWH) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

WH Smith PLC (LON:SMWH – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,086.17 ($28.37).

Several research firms have recently commented on SMWH. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($25.84) price objective on shares of WH Smith in a report on Monday, January 17th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($31.28) price objective on shares of WH Smith in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of WH Smith in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($31.28) price target on shares of WH Smith in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($28.56) price target on shares of WH Smith in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of SMWH traded up GBX 68.50 ($0.93) on Friday, hitting GBX 1,628.50 ($22.15). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 455,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,415. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 483.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,578.21 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,579.88. WH Smith has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,303 ($17.72) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,064 ($28.07). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.92.

WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. As of August 31, 2020, it operated 1,174 units primarily in airports, hospitals, railway stations, motorway service areas, and workplaces.

