Widepoint (NYSE:WYY) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Widepoint (NYSE:WYY – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
NYSE:WYY opened at $4.20 on Tuesday. Widepoint has a fifty-two week low of $3.51 and a fifty-two week high of $12.40.
About Widepoint (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Widepoint (WYY)
- Oil Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- What A Russian Invasion Of Ukraine Means For The Market
- The Wayfair Bull Market Is Way Over
- The Institutions Take A Big Drink Of Keurig Dr. Pepper
- The TJX Companies, This Is What A Buying Opportunity Looks Like
Receive News & Ratings for Widepoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Widepoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.