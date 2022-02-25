William Blair Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Traeger Inc (NYSE:COOK)

Traeger Inc (NYSE:COOK – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Traeger in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 22nd. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.21. William Blair also issued estimates for Traeger’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

Get Traeger alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on COOK. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Traeger from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Traeger from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Traeger from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Traeger from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Traeger from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.67.

Shares of COOK stock opened at $9.38 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Traeger has a one year low of $8.46 and a one year high of $32.59.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of Traeger in the third quarter worth about $516,826,000. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Traeger in the third quarter worth about $90,296,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Traeger in the third quarter worth about $28,329,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Traeger in the third quarter worth about $24,729,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Traeger in the third quarter worth about $24,513,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

About Traeger (Get Rating)

Traeger Inc provides wood pellet grill. The company’s pellet grills utilize wood-fired convection power, owners can grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise and barbecue meals on one cooking system. Traeger Inc is headquartered in Salt Lake City.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Traeger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Traeger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.