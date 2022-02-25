William Blair Reiterates Outperform Rating for Workiva (NYSE:WK)

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at William Blair in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Workiva’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.40) EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on WK. Zacks Investment Research lowered Workiva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Workiva from $135.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Workiva from $190.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Workiva in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Workiva from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.86.

Shares of WK opened at $99.67 on Wednesday. Workiva has a twelve month low of $80.00 and a twelve month high of $173.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $118.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.02. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -158.21 and a beta of 1.41.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $120.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.10 million. Workiva had a negative net margin of 7.55% and a negative return on equity of 31.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Workiva will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 3,433 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $411,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Workiva by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,467,050 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $191,435,000 after buying an additional 328,993 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Workiva during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,434,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Workiva by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 252,232 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,914,000 after acquiring an additional 36,101 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Workiva by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,007 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares during the period. Finally, Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in Workiva by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,169,779 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $152,644,000 after acquiring an additional 81,382 shares during the last quarter. 87.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workiva, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process and people. Its platform, Wdesk, offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management and a full audit trail.

