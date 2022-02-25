Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Co (WTW) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 30th

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Co (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.82 per share on Friday, April 15th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th.

NASDAQ WTW traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $220.78. The company had a trading volume of 2,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,202,821. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 52 week low of $199.78 and a 52 week high of $271.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $27.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.77.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $5.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.37 by $0.30. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 23.88%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 13.12 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $284.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

In related news, insider Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 2,000 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.86, for a total value of $447,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB), Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB), Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR), and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, human resources organizations, and management teams.

