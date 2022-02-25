Wipro (NYSE:WIT) Lifted to Outperform at CLSA

CLSA upgraded shares of Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wipro from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Wipro from an underperform rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $8.55 to $7.70 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Wipro from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.31.

Shares of Wipro stock opened at $7.18 on Monday. Wipro has a 52-week low of $6.09 and a 52-week high of $9.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.82. The firm has a market cap of $39.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.66.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). Wipro had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 16.25%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wipro will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th were given a dividend of $0.012 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 21st. This represents a yield of 0.14%. Wipro’s payout ratio is currently 3.45%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Wipro by 33.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,918 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 34,978 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Wipro by 8.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 77,153 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 6,181 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Wipro by 21.3% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 52,467 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 9,209 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wipro by 23.6% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,114 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 2,691 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Wipro during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,939,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Wipro Ltd. is a global information technology, consulting and outsourcing company, which engages in the development and integration of solutions. It operates through the Information Technology Services, India State Run Enterprise (ISRE), and Information Technology Products segments. The Information Technology Services segment provides a range of IT and IT-enabled services, which include digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, global infrastructure services, analytics services, business process services, research and development, and hardware and software design to enterprises worldwide.

