Workiva (NYSE:WK) PT Lowered to $150.00

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $190.00 to $150.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target points to a potential upside of 50.50% from the company’s current price.

WK has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup started coverage on Workiva in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Workiva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Workiva in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Workiva from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Workiva currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.86.

Shares of WK stock opened at $99.67 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $118.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.02. Workiva has a 1-year low of $80.00 and a 1-year high of $173.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of -158.21 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $120.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.10 million. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 31.90% and a negative net margin of 7.55%. Workiva’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Workiva will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 3,433 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $411,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 12.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Workiva by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,206,801 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $245,683,000 after acquiring an additional 292,834 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Workiva by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,467,050 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $191,435,000 after acquiring an additional 328,993 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Workiva by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,340,710 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $174,950,000 after acquiring an additional 69,927 shares in the last quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Workiva by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,169,779 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $152,644,000 after buying an additional 81,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Workiva by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 918,068 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $119,799,000 after buying an additional 35,815 shares in the last quarter. 87.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workiva, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process and people. Its platform, Wdesk, offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management and a full audit trail.

