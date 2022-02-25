WPP plc (LON:WPP) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of WPP plc (LON:WPP – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,306.44 ($17.77).

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a GBX 1,550 ($21.08) target price on shares of WPP in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of WPP from GBX 980 ($13.33) to GBX 1,030 ($14.01) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,155 ($15.71) target price on shares of WPP in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($19.04) target price on shares of WPP in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of WPP from GBX 1,340 ($18.22) to GBX 1,320 ($17.95) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday.

WPP stock traded up GBX 45.50 ($0.62) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 1,079.50 ($14.68). 3,527,232 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,305,790. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.23. WPP has a 52 week low of GBX 846.20 ($11.51) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,231.50 ($16.75). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,160.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,069.61. The stock has a market capitalization of £12.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 18.70 ($0.25) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.59%. This is a positive change from WPP’s previous dividend of $12.50. WPP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.59%.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

