Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.280-$3.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.400. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE WH opened at $84.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $60.86 and a 1-year high of $93.72. The company has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.08 and a beta of 1.70.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 12.81%. The company had revenue of $392.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, February 19th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $90.33.

In related news, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 16,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total transaction of $1,512,664.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Paul F. Cash sold 1,232 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.24, for a total value of $100,087.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,832,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,190,000 after buying an additional 113,404 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 215,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,574,000 after buying an additional 18,209 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 83.4% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 25,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after buying an additional 11,524 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $752,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 139,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,533,000 after buying an additional 4,590 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

