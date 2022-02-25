Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, February 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $90.33.

Shares of WH opened at $84.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 42.08 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.21. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $60.86 and a 52-week high of $93.72.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The business had revenue of $392.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 16,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total value of $1,512,664.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Paul F. Cash sold 1,232 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.24, for a total transaction of $100,087.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 253.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 762,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,822,000 after acquiring an additional 546,608 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 71,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 427,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,902,000 after purchasing an additional 14,505 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,408,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,131,000 after purchasing an additional 193,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter worth $38,000. 92.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

