Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) Upgraded to “C” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on XNCR. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Xencor from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Xencor in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Xencor in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Xencor in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Xencor from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.88.

Get Xencor alerts:

Shares of XNCR stock opened at $32.49 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.71. Xencor has a 52 week low of $30.12 and a 52 week high of $51.55. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -324.90 and a beta of 0.76.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $154.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.29 million. Xencor had a negative return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 2.53%. Xencor’s quarterly revenue was up 268.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Xencor will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Allen Yang sold 3,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $134,175.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Xencor by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 74,006 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,970,000 after buying an additional 22,151 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Xencor by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,334,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $374,515,000 after purchasing an additional 191,467 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new position in Xencor in the fourth quarter worth about $12,469,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Xencor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $560,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Xencor by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 39,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.16% of the company’s stock.

About Xencor (Get Rating)

Xencor, Inc engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xencor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xencor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.