Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of XIN stock opened at $0.72 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.66 and its 200 day moving average is $1.18. Xinyuan Real Estate has a 12 month low of $0.54 and a 12 month high of $3.79.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XIN. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Xinyuan Real Estate during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Xinyuan Real Estate during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Xinyuan Real Estate in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new position in shares of Xinyuan Real Estate in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Xinyuan Real Estate in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xinyuan Real Estate Co Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition, investment, and development of real estate properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Henan Province, Shandong Province, Jiangsu Province, Sichuan Province, Beijing, Hainan Province, Hunan Province, Shaanxi Province, Shanghai, Tianjin, Xinjiang, Zhuhai, and United States.

