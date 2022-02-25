Xperi Holding Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:XPER)

Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the semiconductor company on Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th.

Xperi has decreased its dividend payment by 75.0% over the last three years. Xperi has a dividend payout ratio of 13.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Xperi to earn $2.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.7%.

Get Xperi alerts:

NASDAQ:XPER traded up $0.89 on Friday, hitting $17.10. 1,041,298 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 508,539. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.78 and a 200-day moving average of $18.82. Xperi has a fifty-two week low of $15.72 and a fifty-two week high of $25.03.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). Xperi had a return on equity of 26.38% and a net margin of 12.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Xperi will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Xperi news, insider Geir Skaaden sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPER. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Xperi by 92.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 565,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,583,000 after acquiring an additional 271,577 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Xperi by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,017 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 4,556 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xperi by 114.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 101,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 54,171 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Xperi by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 119,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 21,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xperi in the third quarter worth $201,000. 88.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on XPER. TheStreet downgraded Xperi from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday. BWS Financial raised Xperi from a “buy” rating to a “top pick” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xperi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Xperi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

About Xperi (Get Rating)

Xperi Holding Corp. engages in creating, developing and licensing audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging and interconnect technologies. Its brands include DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo, and Perceive. The company was founded on December 17, 2019 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Xperi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xperi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.