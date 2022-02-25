Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) Downgraded by TheStreet to “D+”

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Xperi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xperi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, BWS Financial raised Xperi from a “buy” rating to a “top pick” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

NASDAQ:XPER opened at $16.21 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.78 and its 200 day moving average is $18.82. Xperi has a fifty-two week low of $15.72 and a fifty-two week high of $25.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.71.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.03). Xperi had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 26.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Xperi will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Geir Skaaden sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XPER. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Xperi in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xperi during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Xperi by 156.2% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Xperi in the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Bbva USA boosted its stake in Xperi by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 8,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

Xperi Holding Corp. engages in creating, developing and licensing audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging and interconnect technologies. Its brands include DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo, and Perceive. The company was founded on December 17, 2019 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

