Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.25 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) to announce $1.25 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Xylem’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.33 billion. Xylem reported sales of $1.26 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Xylem will report full year sales of $5.33 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.31 billion to $5.35 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $5.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.67 billion to $5.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Xylem.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Xylem had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Raymond James downgraded Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Xylem in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.40.

XYL stock traded up $3.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $90.93. 1,535,473 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,484,749. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a PE ratio of 35.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $106.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.69. Xylem has a 52-week low of $84.74 and a 52-week high of $138.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is 47.06%.

In other news, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.32, for a total value of $242,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XYL. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xylem in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in Xylem in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Xylem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 309.6% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 28,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 21,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

